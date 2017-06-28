Zimbabwe: Journalist Farawo Joins Zimparks

Experienced journalist Tinashe Farawo (31) of The Sunday Mail has been appointed Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Public Relations Manager with effect from July 1, 2017.The scribe, with nearly a decade of experience in journalism takes over from Ms Caroline Washaya-Moyo, who left the organisation early this year.

A holder of a Bsc in Media and Society Studies from the Midlands State University and a National Diploma in Mass Communication from Harare Polytechnic's School of Journalism, Farawo has been working for Zimpapers stables, The Herald and The Sunday Mail since 2010.

During his time at the country's leading and diversified media group, Farawo distinguished himself reporting on wildlife, conservation, environment, tourism, politics, business and general news.

Zimparks acting Director General Mr Geofrey Matipano confirmed Mr Farawo's appointment and expressed hope that Zimparks will benefit from his experience in the media industry.

"We hope that he is going to improve the image of the organisation the same way he was doing at The Sunday Mail as a seasoned journalist. We are looking forward to his contribution in his area of public relations in maintaining the good image of Zimparks," he said.

Farawo is married and has three children.