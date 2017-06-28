Top Zimbabwean amateur golfer Kieran Vincent of Liberty University in the United States was named the 2017 Virginia Sports Information Directors Men's Golf Rookie of the Year together with three other Liberty players who were also named in the all-states team.

The team was announced yesterday and Vincent was one of the three top award winners on the 2017 VaSID All-State University Division Men's Golf team.

Virginia senior Jimmy Stanger was named the VaSID Men's Golfer of the Year while Cavaliers Head Coach Bowen Sargent was selected the Coach of the Year for the third season in a row and sixth time since 2008.

A total of six programmes were represented on the VaSID all-state team with Vincent's Liberty leading the way with three of the 10 honours.

Liberty have junior Isaiah Logue ,who was a first-team selection, while fellow junior Mickey DeMorat and Vincent were second-team honoured athletes.

The former St John's student took home his second Rookie of the Year honour as he was also named the 2017 Big South Freshman of the Year. Vincent is ranked third on Liberty's roster with a 72.15 percent, marking the fifth-best scoring average in the programme's history.

Vincent is the second Flame to earn VaSID Rookie of the Year honours, joining Logue who was named Virginia top freshman in 2015. Logue is making his third-straight appearance on the all-state team, earning second-team honours in 2015 and 2016.

Logue led the Flames during the 2016-17 season, finishing his third year at Liberty with a 71.80 percent season stroke average. Liberty finished the 2016-17 season ranked number 49 in the final Golfstat national rankings, spending each week of the season in the top-50 national rankings.

Following a second-place finish at the 2017 Big South Men's Golf Championship, the Flames earned an at-large berth into the NCAA Regional.

Liberty was the eighth seed at the NCAA Austin Regional at the University of Texas Golf Club (par 71, 7,355 yards) in Austin, Texas, May 15-17.