28 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Naaz Boss Confident

By Ellina Mhlanga

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendai Tagara says they are looking for an improved performance at the African Junior championships which start tomorrow in Algeria.

Zimbabwe will field a team of 20 athletes and the first batch of 14 left the country on Monday led by director in charge of junior development Silas Muringani. The other six were expected to leave last night and will be accompanied by coaches Mavuto Tumba and Felix Kangai.

The four-day meet ends on Sunday in Tlemcen, Algeria. The national association had earlier on announced a team made up of 29 athletes but had to cut the number due to financial constraints.

"We tried to look around for partners but, at least, we managed to send the team. So we want to thank parents who came on board, the association also chipped in with tickets.

"So we are happy we have sent our biggest team through the efforts of parents, schools, organisations and universities. And we are happy as an association because of that partnership, that's where we got our resources. "So, because of this partnership, we have the biggest team. Bindura University supported three athletes," said Tagara.

After picking just one silver medal in the last edition staged in Ethiopia, Tagara said they are hoping to increase the number of medals this time around.

Team: Rufaro Chikwaira (discus), Chengetayi Mapaya (triple/long jump), Tinotenda Matiyenga (100m/200m), Panashe Majuru (100m hurdles/400m hurdles), Tapiwanashe Warara (100m hurdles), Kundai Maguranyanga (200m), Dickson Kapandura (100m), Donavan Mutariswa (200m), Nicholas Schmolke (javelin/shot put), James Mutenje (javelin), Gabri Mgbemna (100m/200m), Nomatter Kapfudzaruva (400m), Mascline Watama (100m), Kudzai Nyachiya (200m), Yvette Motsi (400m hurdles), Rumbidzai Kavanda (400m hurdles), Tafadziswa Bhunu (100m), Marcus Steele (400m/4x400m), Blessing Nyandoro (800m), Alice Augustino (100m/200m).

