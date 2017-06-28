Tanzania: Alarm Bells Tolling Over Baby Dumping

Zanzibar — The dumping of newborn babies in dump yards, roadsides and public service centres like bus stations, is becoming common in Zanzibar Island, the Minister responsible for children's affairs, Ms Maudline Cyrus Castico, has said.

She said over the past 30 days, three babies aged between one day and nine months suffered that fate and were taken to the Mazizini Children's Centre. The latest, aged three months, had been dumped at Michenzani bus stop.

She said they were doing well, but raised concern over the risks of death that those who were dumped in rubbish pits, bushes as well as along beaches faced. "Young women who feel they cannot fend for their babies after delivery should take them to the orphanage instead of dumping them," she said.

The minister was speaking at the centre, during a tour there of Zanzibar's First Lady, Mama Mwanamwema Shein, who comforted and presented gifts to the young ones, as part of Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

She, too, condemned the cruelty inherent in baby dumping, saying the abhorrent practice negated the norms of civilised societies like Tanzania. "Women who decide to conceive should be prepared to take care of babies after delivery.

Whoever doesn't want to bear the responsibility should take contraceptives," the First Lady said. She was joined by Ms Castico and Ms Asha Suleiman Iddi, wife of Zanzibar Vice President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi in appealing to women to take the contraceptives option instead of resorting to cruel disposal of the little angels.

Ms Mwanamwema Shein also visited SOS children village and centres for elderly persons, where she donated Eid gifts. The beneficiaries thanked the First Lady for enabling vulnerable individuals to enjoy the Eid festival.