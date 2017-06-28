27 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Shocked By Death of Former Botswana President

Luanda — Angolan head of State José Eduardo dos Santos sent a message of condolences to his Botswana counterpart, SeretseKhama Ian Khama, following the death of former President Ketumile Masire in Gaberone.

This is expressed in a note from the Civil Affairs of the President of Republic reached Angop Tuesday in Luanda.

The Angolan Head of State expressed consternation and recognition over the unfortunate event, paying tribute to the figure of the former statesman.

José Eduardo dos Santos addressed deepest condolences to the President, the people, the Government of Botswana.

The President Ketumile Masire died at 91 years old.

