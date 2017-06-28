27 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: The 'Shames' - Malawi Crash Out of Cosafa Cup

By Green Muheya

Malawi national football team, the Flames, have crashed out of the 2017 edition of the Cosafa Castle Cup after grinding to a barren draw with Mauritius on Tuesday following their opening 02 defeat to guest participants Tanzania's Taifa Stars.

The draw on Tuesday confirmed Malawi at the basement of Group A as Mauritius have a better goal difference following their 0-1 loss to Angola on Sunday.

The only chance for Malawi qualifying for the quarter-finals would be mathematical and very remove or impossible. The team has been eliminated after two games and need to pack their bags heading home empty handed.

The Tuesday draw ended Malawi involvement.

Malawians are used of this shame of their national team. No big deal and no surprises.

Coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) reshuffled his line-up but that did not help matters.

Speaking after the match on live broadcasting through Times Radio, Assistant coach Gerald Phiri Snr said: "We have made out lives difficult for not winning today."

Phiri said the players were impressive.

"We were impressed with the performance of our players, they have improved but football is about goals," said Phiri.

Phiri thinks the tournament will be important for the development of their young players.

