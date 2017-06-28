After scoring a brace in the opening COSAFA Cup encounter against Malawi on Sunday, wing wizard Shiza Kichuya is determined to keep hitting the target in the tournament.

Kichuya expressed his delight to help Taifa Stars win the match, but said fans should expect more from him in the coming matches. "It is a good feeling to score goals ... I want to keep scoring goals for the national team and make sure that we qualify into the next stage," he said.

Kichuya netted in the 13th and 18th minute as Stars held on to beat 'The Flames' in Group A encounter at the Moruleng Stadium in South Africa's North West Province. The victory kept Stars in a good position to qualify into the next round of the tournament, which Salum Mayanga's side is taking part as a guest nation.

Stars were due to face Angola in the second group A match last night. Mayanga, who had preferred to call a mixed squad comprising a number of inexperienced and few experienced players for the tournament, is determined to take his charges all the way to the final and win the trophy.

He said Stars' target is to excel in this tournament which they consider as part of preparations for the next month's CHAN qualifiers encounter against Rwanda. "This tournament has come at the right time ahead of our opening CHAN qualifiers against Rwanda.

It will be a great opportunity for the inexperienced players in my squad to grow and gain experience and that will be a great motivation to them," said Mayanga.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe launched their campaign for a record fifth COSAFA Cup Southern African championship title by thrashing Mozambique 4-0 on Monday at Moruleng Stadium in North West South Africa.

Ovidy Karuru scored in each half before goals from Ocean Mushure and Blessing Majarira wrapped up a convincing Group B win on a cold southern hemi sphere winter night. Victorious coach and former national team captain Sunday Chidzambwa was happy to secure three points, but believed the Warriors should have triumphed by a wider margin.

"You have to be happy as the coach of a team that has won by four goals, but we missed a lot of scoring chances, especially during the opening half." Mozambique coach and former Liverpool, Everton and Portugal defender Abel Xavier said the result was a harsh learning curve for his young, experimental team.

"What pleased me was the effort of each player. No Mozambican was hiding on the pitch. We will learn from our mistakes and improve as the tournament progresses." Dominant Zimbabwe had to wait 43 minutes before ending the deadlock when Karuru raced on to a defence-breaching pass, rounded goalkeeper Antonio Muquetua and scored from a tight angle.

After a Knox Mutizwa goal for Zimbabwe was wrongly judged offside, Karuru doubled the lead by rising at the near post to nod in a corner on 65 minutes. Karuru should have completed a hat-trick when one-onone with Muquetua, but was foiled by a parry from the goalkeeper.

The third Zimbabwe goal 12 minutes from time was the best of the match as defender Mushure came forward to glide a free kick into the roof of the net. Majarira completed the rout in the third minute of stoppage time by racing clear and driving a low shot wide of the Mozambican goalkeeper and into the corner.

Madagascar overcame Seychelles 2-0 in the second match of a double-header watched by spectators wearing thick jackets and beanies to combat the singledigit Celsius temperature Like Zimbabwe, the Malagasy took a long time to translate their superiority into goals with the controversial first from Ardino Raveloarisona coming on 44 minutes.

A Seychellois seemed to have been fouled inside the Malagasy box, but the referee waved play on and a clearance freed Jeannot Vombola to cross for Raveloarisona to tap the ball in.

The second Madagascar goal on 76 minutes helped Rinjala Raherinaivo win the man-of-the-match award as he curled the ball into the far corner.