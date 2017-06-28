Tanzania: Everton's Schneiderlin Makes Visit to Tanzania

Morgan Schneiderlin has been preparing for Everton's pre-season trip to Tanzania by making an early visit to the east African nation! The Everton midfielder is currently enjoying a 'safari' honeymoon with his new bride Camille after they were married earlier this month.

Schneiderlin took to social media to post a video of himself having a kickaround with local children in a Maasai village, accompanied with the message: 'A bit of fun today with the kids from a school in Tanzania #lovefootball #thankyoutanzania".'

The Frenchman will be returning to Tanzania with his teammates in July when Everton make the 5,000-mile journey to Dar es Salaam to play a pre-season game against Gor Mahia.

The groundbreaking venture, which celebrates the Club's new association with SportPesa, sees Everton become the first Premier League team to play a match in the country. Since the partnership was announced in May, Everton officials have already made two visits to Tanzania.

CEO Robert Elstone was joined by former Toffee Leon Osman on a visit at the start of June and, less than a fortnight ago, Blues Ambassador Graham Stuart jetted out to represent Everton at the SportPesa Super Cup final - the tournament held to determine which club will face Ronald Koeman's side at the Tanzania National Stadium on Thursday 13th July.

Pavel Slavkov, CEO of SportPesa Tanzania, said: "We are happy that Morgan Schneiderlin is in Tanzania, his visit here prior to the arrival of the rest of the first team is already creating a buzz.

This has been good for publicity in Tanzania. I hope he is enjoying his stay and we are excitedly waiting for him and his Everton teammates to be here for the match on 13 July."

Meanwhile, after six weeks of rest this summer, Everton players will be back for friendly engagements and Europa qualifiers. Everton Manager Ronald Koeman expects his squad to reconvene at Finch Farm on July 3rd, ready and refreshed.

Everton's first confirmed friendly of the summer is in Tanzania against Gor Mahia on Thursday 13th July. It is set to be a busy month of preparation for the new season, with the Toffees also set to play Europa League qualifiers on 27th July and 3rd August.

"Most of the players will get a good holiday," said Koeman. "Of course, we know the international players continued playing until the 12th or 13th June, but they will have at least three-and-a-half weeks of holiday.

That's really good because they need it. According to Everton offical website, the much awaited clash will be played at 1500hrs at the Main National stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Gor Mahia booked the spot after beating rivals AFC leopards 3-0 in the final of the SportPesa organised Super Cup tournament that brought together clubs sponsored by SportPesa from Kenya and Tanzania.

