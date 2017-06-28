Police in the country, as of yesterday -- the second day of Eid celebrations - confirmed recording eight deaths and nine people missing in Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam and Kagera regions.

While reports indicate that many parts of the country peacefully marked the celebrations, deaths and road accidents flawed the festivity in some regions.

Reports from Zanzibar recount that mysterious deaths rocked the semi-autonomous archipelago after the bodies of three unidentified men were found on the shores of the Indian Ocean in Urban West and South Unguja regions.

Police confirmed the dreadful news highlighting the suspected murders here yesterday, saying investigations were going on well to identify the deceased and establish the source and causes of the deaths.

The first body was found on Monday at Makunduchi in the South District, South Unguja wrapped in a black plastic bag while tied on the neck with a manila rope with some of the deceased's body parts missing.

According to South Unguja RPC, Juma Khamis, the second incident occurred the same day at Bungi area in the Central District where fishermen found the body of an unknown person, also wrapped in a black plastic bag, while tied on the neck.

"The deceased's head was also wrapped with red linen, while a hand and leg were chopped off. We arrived at the scene upon receiving the information and carried preliminary investigations," Mr Khamis said, adding the bodies were in bad condition and were instantly buried by the municipality.

He said DNA tests were being carried out to establish the deceased's identity, noting that doctors also conducted postmortem to find out the cause of the deaths, though preliminary investigation suggested they were murdered.

The body of another person aged between 30 and 35 was found a day before Eid in Urban West Region. Urban West RPC, Mr Hassan Ali said the identity of the person, whose body was also wrapped in a plastic bag, was yet to be established and investigations were going on.

He said that early investigations pointed out to a purported murder and called upon anyone who may have information to contact the police. Meanwhile, police say nine people went missing on Eid marked on Monday and efforts are going on to find their whereabouts.

North Unguja RPC, Hasina Tawfiq told the 'Daily News' that eight fishermen were confirmed missing. The eight were on a fishing mission on the Indian Ocean when their boat capsized and KMKM officers are still searching for them.

Another person, identified as Mbaruku Juma (35) went missing in North Pemba while fishing in the Indian Ocean and the police are still looking for him, Regional Police Commander, Haji Khamis Haji confirmed yesterday.

"He left home on Sunday with a 16-year old relative for a fishing mission, but while his compatriot returned home, Juma said he would remain there for a few more hours. However, he did not come back home and we don't know whether he is still alive or dead, we're still looking for him," Mr Haji said.

In Dar es Salaam, police said people died in separate incidents. During a telephone interview with the 'Daily News' yesterday, the Acting Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander, Lucas Mkondya, said two people drowned as they were swimming in different beaches in the city and another man was killed by a Rapid Transit bus at Kariakoo area.

The Acting special zone boss said the names of the deceased are still not known. He said an unidentified woman drowned in Kawe beach while a man drowned in Kigamboni.

He said the man drowned and disappeared until his body was found along the beach yesterday morning. The body of the deceased is preserved at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) pending identification.

In Kagera, the Regional Police Commander (RPC), Augustine Ollomi, said twins who were in Standard Seven drowned in Lake Victoria while celebrating Eid holidays. He named the deceased as Hassan Hamis and Hussein Hamis (12), residents of Kashai Ward, in Bukoba Municipality.

Mr Ollomi said the incident happened on Monday evening at around 5.30pm. "The twins had gone to the Lake to swim near Spice Hotel. As they were swimming one of them was swept away by strong water. His colleague went to rescue him but also drowned. This is indeed a very sad incident," he said.

He said the bodies were recovered and were handed to relatives. Burial arrangements were being made at Kamachumu Village, in Muleba District. Through telephone interviews the Regional Police Commanders of Mwanza, Njombe, Tanga, Iringa, Lindi and Kigoma confirmed that they celebrated peacefully.