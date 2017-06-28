Nigeria: OIRS Shuts Business Outfits in Osun

Osun State Internal Revenue Service, (OIRS) has sealed up business premises that have failed to remit taxes to the government.

Besides, OIRS stated that different organisations owe the State about N30 billion in taxes.

Speaking after a series of enforcement, The Chairman, OIRS, Bicci Alli, revealed that the organisations in question have rebuffed entreaties from the service to clear their outstanding for too long.

Alli said several letters were written to the organisations involved as required by law, but failed to respond, adding that months after letter of notice was sent to them final demand notices were also sent, which were all ignored.

"In fact before OIRS obtained the court orders to seal the various organisations, letters of intention was also issued to them, but was ignored, so we were left with no choice than to seal those organisations which had evaded tax for long," he added.

The organisations closed included Wema Bank, Unity Bank, Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) situated at Ikeji Arakeji, among others.

Speaking on the essence of tax payment, Alli revealed that revenue generated helps the State Government deliver public goods and services to residents.

Subsequently, he stated that the exercise will continue and would be extended to other banks and other recalcitrant tax corporate and non-corporate payers found guilty of owing the state government until all that is due to the state is recovered.

He noted that Governor Rauf Aregbesola has zero tolerance for tax evasion, as he intends to complete all outstanding projects, adding that OIRS is set to begin criminal prosecution of all tax defaulters in the State so as to ensure that culprits are made to face the full wrath of the law.