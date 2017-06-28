Namibia: Grassroots Referees Course Kicks Off in Ohangwena

The first Refereeing Instructors Course under the Ohangwena Schools Sports Project kicked off this week at Eenhana in the Ohangwena Region with 20 participants taking part in the week-long course.

Speaking at the official course opening, the Deputy Director of Education in the Ohangwena Region, Pashila Ngulu said that the Ohangwena community values the great support from FIFA, GIZ, NFA and DFB for the empowerment of the youth through sports in the area.

"We are humbled to be beneficiaries on behalf of the schools. You have a good mix of Instructors and I would like to urge all of you to use the opportunity to get as much information as possible from the Instructors and to pass on the knowledge gained to others," Ngulu said.

NFA Referee Instructor, Domingu Simson Kaimbo also added that "this is great opportunity to exchange experiences and we hope this course will meet the expectations to develop and improve the skills of the participants. I also hope the participants will be able to teach the referees as well informed instructors. "Participants should not only gain data but also share it", he stressed.

Amon Mulukeni a teacher at Eenhana Primary School is one of the participants and he is excited to be partaking in the course since it's the first of its kind.

He hopes that at the end of the Course he will be fully equipped with the knowledge and skills he will need to officiate football games at his school.

The Ohangwena Schools Sports Project is aimed at improving the infrastructure, equipment and number of trained sports coaches and physical education teachers in schools and the community. In addition to this the referee course is also aimed at increasing the quality of refereeing for the member associations and to present new teaching\learning material to the participants.

NFA