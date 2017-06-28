East Africa: New Media Award to Highlight Plight of 'Infertility' in East Africa

A journalist award dubbed 'Merck More Than a Mother Media Recognition Awards' has been launched in East Africa to award scribes and media students.

According to a statement, the award being presented by Merck, a leading science and technology firm, will showcase journalists who have done compelling, educative and informative stories that have shaped the conversation on infertility in Africa.

"The importance of journalism and the media today cannot be overlooked thus Merck thought it prudent to initiate a media competition to appreciate the good work being done by journalists and media students in the East African Region," the sponsors say.

Speaking during the launch, Dr Rasha Kelej, the Chief Social Officer of Merck, emphasized: "I created this campaign after I had seen women who suffered violence and discrimination due to their infertility."

Dr Kelej argues that infertile women in Africa suffer a lot due to their conditions, saying, "... worst of all is that they are sometimes physically assaulted, ostracized and even abandoned due to their infertility. "This has to stop," she says, and hence believes the media could do a great job ensuring that "such stories are told so that these women can find the respect and the help they deserve, media is an essential player and critical partner to create any culture shift."

The aim of the Kelej Awards is to raise awareness about the critical role the media can play in breaking the stigma around infertility. It also aims to change the culture of discrimination and abuse of infertile women while educating the public about infertility prevention, management and male infertility.

In addition, the campaign aims to encourage men to discuss their infertility condition openly, support their wives through the journey of testing and treatment.

"We are happy to introduce these awards ... we believe that improving access as well as awareness to regulated and equitable fertility care is important, but it is even more important to intervene to decrease stigmatization and social suffering arising from this condition," said Dr Kelej.