Tanzania: Lowasa in 4-Hour Grilling Over Inflammatory Iftar Remark

Former Prime Minister, Edward Lowasa was yesterday grilled by the police for almost four hours for alleged inflammatory remarks which he uttered during Iftar, last week.

Mr Lowasa, who is also a member of the opposition political party, Chadema's, Central Committee, arrived at the police headquarters few minutes to 10am, following a summon by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday.

A city-based lawyer who escorted Mr Lowasa for the interrogation, Mr Peter Kibatala, said the former Premier will be required to report again tomorrow (Thursday) for further interrogation.

"He (Lowasa) will have to report back on Thursday and that's when the fate of the questioning will be known," the advocate announced. Mr Kibatala further stated that the police had released the former PM on bail pending further questioning.

During an Iftar hosted by Ukonga MP, Mr Mwita Waitara (Chadema), last week, Mr Lowassa is said to have uttered remarks which police deem inflammatory. Mr Lowasa is said to have called for release of Uamsho leaders from Zanzibar, who are being detained for several counts which are not bailable.

"Mr Lowasa has been questioned on what police describe as inflammatory statement. He has lodged a cautionary statement and he will be required to report at the Police headquarters on Thursday," Mr Kibatala remarked.

In a video clip making rounds in the social media, Mr Lowassa called for release of the Muslim clerics, who are being detained. "During the campaign, I traversed the whole country and one of my pledges was the release of Uamsho leaders," he remarked.

The ex-PM arrived at the police headquarters in a convoy of six vehicles, including two police vehicles with armed police officers. There was water-tight security at the police headquarters which shares the same compound with the Ministry of Home Affairs and not even journalists were allowed around the area.

Police maintained security along Ohio Street and Ghana Avenue and groups of people were not allowed around the area. Mr Lowasa crossed-over from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) to Chadema prior to the General Election in 2015.

He was the presidential flag bearer of coalition of opposition parties and he lost to President John Magufuli who stood on CCM ticket.

The Muslim clerics Mr Lowasa was advocating for, are the seven leaders of Uamsho, including their leader Sheikh Farid Hadi Ahmed, who were arrested in October, 2012, and charged with several counts including incitement, causing chaos, and breach of peace and misunderstandings in the Isles.