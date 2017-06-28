28 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: State Warns It Will Chuck Out Corrupt and Inept Medics

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdallah Msuya

Zanzibar — The government has vowed to take strong punitive measures against doctors who don't discharge their duties efficiently and treat patients inhumanely.

Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Alli Iddi, issued the warning recently, stressing that the government won't hesitate to sack inept public service medics.

He said such doctors compromised the government's oft-stated determination to provide better health services to the people and would therefore not be tolerated.

The second vice-president was responding to concerns raised by Members of the House of Representatives, when contributing to Health Ministry's budget for the 2017/18 fiscal year.

He expressed dismay over several complaints of poor services at the Isles Referral Hospital, Mnazi Mmoja, including insults that unethical doctors hurled at patients.

The negative attitudes, he pointed out angrily, didn't reflect the government's efforts to improve services, which include monthly allocations of huge amounts of money to the leading medical facility.

Tanzania

Two Local Leaders Shot in Kibiti Confirmed Dead

Kibiti health care center medical officer in charge Dr Sadoki Bandiko has confirmed that two civic leaders, who were… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.