Tanzania: State Warns It Will Chuck Out Corrupt and Inept Medics

Zanzibar — The government has vowed to take strong punitive measures against doctors who don't discharge their duties efficiently and treat patients inhumanely.

Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Alli Iddi, issued the warning recently, stressing that the government won't hesitate to sack inept public service medics.

He said such doctors compromised the government's oft-stated determination to provide better health services to the people and would therefore not be tolerated.

The second vice-president was responding to concerns raised by Members of the House of Representatives, when contributing to Health Ministry's budget for the 2017/18 fiscal year.

He expressed dismay over several complaints of poor services at the Isles Referral Hospital, Mnazi Mmoja, including insults that unethical doctors hurled at patients.

The negative attitudes, he pointed out angrily, didn't reflect the government's efforts to improve services, which include monthly allocations of huge amounts of money to the leading medical facility.