Zambia: Understanding the Bad Blood Between Kambwili and Lusambo

What is really the bad blood between former Information Chishimba Kambwili and Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo? The two have been shadow boxing for a long time making innuendos about each other for a long time. Kambwili has somehow moved about with an aura of a man entitled to recognition in Patriotic Front circles opting to ignore and disparage those he does not like in the ruling PF. He has particularly been unforgiving of the fact that there are people that crossed over from the MMD to join the PF and have broken in the inner circle.

There is not one person that joined the PF from the MMD that Kambwili treats with respect. He has made his personal crusade to make them uncomfortable and never loses an opportunity to demean them.

Former President Rupiah Banda has been on the brunt end of Kambwili's innuendos, so has Dora Siliya and many others. It has not helped that he was dumped out of cabinet by President Edgar Lungu depriving him of his much touted sense of entitlement to privilege. On the other hand in his own political space which he considers his own, the Copperbelt, Bowman Lusambo has been asserting his authority building his own empire.

Lusambo has the favour of the appointing authority for everything he is doing on the Copperbelt. No matter what Kambwili has done to upset that balance of power, Lusambo keeps thriving with President Lungu not hiding his full support. It seems that envious feeling is beginning to choke Kambwili and has now resorted to throwing low blows like disparagingly referring to Lusambo as a boy. Kambwili has lined all manner of discarded PF founder members in Mwenya Musenge to ridicule the new comers but somehow everything does not seem to stick.

Now it has got to where the Roan Member of Parliament has labelled Lusambo as the master of confusion. That President Lungu has spent the most of the last week on the Copperbelt but may have been hard for Kambwili to be taken off the limelight.

Lusambo's political star has been shining and while his much anticipated fall has not come it could be a problem for Lusambo's detractors.

Rather than vent his anger on Lusambo, maybe Kambwili should accept that sometimes God raises people that we may not deem fit to rise higher than us in life. Did not President Lungu rise from obscurity to become Head of State, a fact some among us are still yet to come to terms with.

