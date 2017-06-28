27 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Queens Beat Namibia 61-35

Malawi Queens on Tuesday were back to its form of producing an entertaining mix of acrobatic splits, funky flick-shots, deceptive one-hand passing, slippery cross-court plays and headbanded athletes brimming with charisma when they defeated Namibia 61-35 at the African Netball Championship in Kampala, Uganda.

The win means Malawi Queens are back in the title race after they suffered a big blow on Monday when they lost 43-66 to their hosts at the Lugogo MTN Arena.

But Malawi Queens would still win the campaign if they keep winning their games and hope to revenge against hosts Uganda in the reverse fixture.

They Malawi side also need to safeguard their standing on the International Netball Federation (INF) rankings that will be updated on July 1.

Currently, the Queens are sixth in the world with a rating of 137 while Uganda are 13th with a rating of 84.

The Queens went to Uganda with a depleted squad after seven key players failed to make the trip for different reasons. Australia-based shooter Mwawi Kumwenda, centre Takondwa Lwazi alongside defenders Carol Mtukule-Ngwira, Grace Mwafulirwa-Mhango, Towera Vinkhumbo and Laureen Ngwira did not honour their call-ups while Sindi Simtowe-Msowoya had some personal commitments.

