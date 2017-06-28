South Africa: Cop Shot in the Face During Police Station Shootout

A brazen gunman opened fire in a Cape Town police station in the early hours of Wednesday morning, hitting a sergeant in the face.

The officer has been admitted to hospital in a stable condition following the shootout in the Lingelethu West police station at 02:50.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that three suspects had entered the station, ostensibly to report a robbery.

"One of the suspects produced a firearm and shot a police sergeant in his face. Police returned fire and the suspects fled," he said.

The trio are yet to be arrested.

Source: News24