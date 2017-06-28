President Peter Mutharika continues his agenda in promoting female talent to achieve gender equality as he has appointed a first female Malawi Prisons Chief, Commissioner Ms Wandika Phiri.

Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times that the appointment is with immediate effect.

Mutharika's government has taken proactive measures to include women in strategic decision-making positions.

He has so far appointed to the position of Clerk of Parliament, Solicitor General and Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission to held by women.

According to Mutharika Malawi considers women participation in all corners of governance and society as a priority.

The potential of a 'feminocracy' should surely instil optimism in those working towards equality of opportunity for female talent in the world of work.

Mutharika's agenda of promoting female talent receivied backing from.

IMF Managing director, Christine Lagarde who said her organization will "support countries whose budgets deliberately mainstream gender into their focus areas."

She said that some countries still favour laws that discriminate women.

"Although countries claim to be for the empowerment of women, 90% have laws that undermine equality for women. It is macro economically relevant to empower women and boost economic growth," said the IMF chief.

According to Lagarde, tackling gender inequality boosts growth, reduces revenue inequality and diversifies economy.