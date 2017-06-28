Zambia: Police Arrest Stripped Makeni Woman Assailants

Police have acted on the video of a woman that was stripped naked by members of the public in Makeni area.

The video went viral with some members of the public expressing outrage at the video forcing the police to act.

Below is the statement from the police:

POLICE STATEMENT



We have today arrested the key suspect in the case of assault of a woman in a video that went viral. The incident is reported to have happened on 18th June, 2017 in Makeni Villa after the accused person suspected the victim to have been having an intimate relationship with her husband. The suspect has been identified as Mwayana Nyirongo aged 30 Of Makeni Villa in Lusaka.

The victim also of Makeni Villa aged 24 had gone to report the matter to NGOCC in Lusaka yesterday in the company of her relatives and NGOCC later reffered the matter to police. A docket of Assault OABH has been opened .The Suspect is in Police custody and a medical report form was issued to the victim.

Investigations have continued so as to bring to book the other people involved.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER