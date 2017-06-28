28 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 83 Malawians Deported

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Talent Hwari

A total of 83 Malawian nationals were deported yesterday after receiving free transportation from a local bus company following a request by the Malawian embassy. Munorurama Bus Company offered free transport for the illegal immigrants, who had been detained at Harare Remand Prison and Chikurubi Maximum Prison since their arrest on May 31.

A senior immigration officer, who refused to be named, said the Malawians were arrested at Mbare Musika Bus Terminus after they were found without relevant documentation.

"These Malawians were arrested in Mbare on May 31 after they were found with unstamped passports, while some had no travel documents and others had passports which did not belong to them," he said.

"There were 42 women detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, 36 men were locked up at Harare Remand Prison and five children under 10 years were kept at SOS Children's Village in Waterfalls because we do not detain children in prisons."

Zimbabwe

Churches Mount Campaign for Violence-free Polls

Churches in Zimbabwe have launched a campaign to promote tolerance and peace as the country prepares for next… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.