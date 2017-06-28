Liberia: Law Society Urges the Passage of the Land Rights Act

Photo: Credit: Credit: Dan Klotz/Burness

More than half of Liberia's 4.3 million people live on land held under customary tenure, which provides traditional rights to land but is not secured or recognised by legal title, said the United States Agency for International Development.

The Liberia Law Society has welcomed the recent statement of Her Excellency the President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's with regards to the urgent passage of the Land Rights Act.

The President made this statement when she met with Mr. Olof Skoog, The Chair of the United Nations Peace building Commission when he visited Liberia recently.

In her 2017 Annual Message, the President echoed that, the passage of the Land Rights Act was among her priority in so far as her Legislative agenda was concerned.

According to a press release from the Law School dated June 26, 2017, the Land Rights Act is yet to be passed.

"We urgently appeal to the President of the Republic to act with a keener sense of urgency and alacrity in order to have the Land Right Act Passed.

The Law Society believes that the passage of the Land Rights Act will prove to be a landmark achievement of this Administration", the release states.

The release furthered that "Article 2, Section 22: Customary land is equal to private land. Customary Land, owned by communities, and used and managed in accordance with customary practices, is protected just as privately held land.

Article 32, Section 2: Customary ownership is automatically formalized. With or without a deed, the moment that the Land Rights Act passes into law, Customary Land rights will be legally protected. "The existence and ownership of Customary Land shall become enforceable as of the Effective Date of this Act."

Article 9, Section 4: There are no written requirements to prove customary land ownership. The community must simply demonstrate a "longstanding relationship or ties" to the customary land being claimed. This can be done through oral testimony.

The Liberia Law Society recognizes that this view represents a broad section of Liberia civil society organizations as well as our informed citizenry", the release mentioned.

The release reiterated that Liberia civil society organizations have pointed out that these provisions are tools to help eliminate poverty and will help expand the rights and economic power of all Liberians. "We therefore believe that the Land Rights Act (LRA) is key to correcting historical isolation and political marginalization of citizens in poor and rural communities"

According to the release, international actors have weighed into the debate and called upon the National Legislature to fast-track the passage of the Land Rights Act.

In a recent event which was sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme, UNMIL Representative Yacoub Hillo pointed out that the passage of the Land Rights Act will address many issues between Concession companies and the communities where they operate. This view is also shared by the Governance Commission of Liberia.

The Liberia Law Society therefore made a clarion call of appeal to Members of the National Legislature to pass the Land Rights Act.

At the same time, the Law Society promised to work with communities in four counties: Bong, Lofa, Margibi and Nimba counties to undertake a citizen petition that would appeal to the various elected Members of the House and Senate in these counties to support the quick passage of the Land Rights Act. Similarly, The Law Society respectfully appeals to the Senate Pro - Tempore, Senator Armah Jallah and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Emmanuel Nuquay to work closely with their colleagues and act to pass the Land Rights Act.