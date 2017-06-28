A promise by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, to bring a team of dam experts to help in the implementation of Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project envisaged to pump into the national grid 2,100 megawatts, officially materialises today when the team jets into the country.

A statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications quoted President John Magufuli as saying, the Ethiopian dam experts are expected to arrive in the country and later meet and hold talks with local experts ahead of the kicking off of the country's project.

"Tomorrow (today), the Prime Minister of Ethiopia will send a team of experts who built dams for electricity generation in his country, who will meet with you prior to the implementation of the project and I want you to fast-track this project so that we can generate enough electricity for our industries," he told the Tanzanian dam experts when he met them at his Magogoni State House in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

The President met a team of local experts in dam construction infrastructure at State House and expressed his intention to have the hydroelectric project on southeastern Tanzania's Rufiji River implemented immediately so that it can help in boosting the country's development.

On Tuesday, last week, during the first day of a three-day working tour of the Coast Region, Dr Magufuli outlined the ambitious projects, among them, plans to build a grand Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project.

Addressing a well-attended rally at Bwawani grounds in Kibaha District, the Head of State said the Tanzanian government in collaboration with the Ethiopian counterpart was putting measures in place to implement the Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project.

The project follows an agreement entered on March 31, 2017 between Dr Magufuli and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, when he came to Tanzania for a twoday State visit.

The Ethiopian leader prom ised Dr Magufuli to bring dam experts to help the country in the implementation of the project, basing on the fact that Ethiopia had made a commendable step on the country's power generation.

"When I went to Addis Ababa, I had a tete-a-tete with Mr Desalegn, and asked that he helps me to understand how he managed to put up dams that can produce megawatts two times more than what we are producing in Tanzania," he stated.

He revealed that last week, through a telephone conversation; the Ethiopian leader said he would send a team of experts in the next few days, adding that it was high time to implement the Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project which has been there since the leadership of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Lucky enough, the experts are expected in the country today. Meanwhile, Dr Magufuli yesterday bid farewell to his former staff of the President's Office under the Presidential Delivery Bureau (PDB) who have been transferred to other government ministries, departments and institutions to continue working as public servants.

The former employees of the President's office were tasked with the implementation of the Big Results Now (BRN) initiative that was launched by former President Jakaya Kikwete.

Yesterday, Dr Magufuli commended the former employees of his office for exemplary performance in the course of discharging their duties when he met them and held talks with them before he bid them farewell.

However, he reminded them to remain committed in the public service by working hard in their new duty stations. "I understand that you are the best employees with high level of professionalism for our nation and you will be remembered for your heartfelt contribution when at PDB. I believe that you will remain committed when at your new duty stations. However, you should put forward the country's interests than individual interests," said the President.

The meeting between former employees of PDB and the President was also attended by the Minister of State, President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance,) Angella Kairuki and the Permanent Secretary in the same ministry, Dr Laurian Ndumbaro.