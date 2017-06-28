South Africa: Fortuin Earns Call-Up to SA 'A' Four-Day Squad

Bjorn Fortuin, the 22-year-old Highveld Lions spin bowling all-rounder, will have his first opportunity to play for South Africa 'A' in the two four-day matches against Australia 'A' to be played next month.

There is also a recall for Omphile Ramela while David Miller, Wayne Parnell and Dwaine Pretorius, who were involved in the ICC Champions Trophy and were thus not available for South Africa 'A' in the longer format during their tour of England, have also been included.

Ramela and Miller take the places of Theunis de Bruyn and Temba Bavuma who are no longer available as they are part of the Proteas Test squad to play England.

The same applies to Duanne Olivier who is replaced by Parnell.

"The SA A side had a disappointing tour of England," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) selection convener, Linda Zondi.

"This series together with the following four-day series against India 'A' is a very important one.

"The additions to the squad bring a lot of top-level experience with them and this will help the younger players to develop.

"Fortuin did very well for the SA Emerging Squad against their Sri Lanka counterparts last year when he took 12 wickets in the first match and played a pivotal role in their winning the series. He has also been a regular member of the Lions franchise squad for some time and we feel he is ready for the next step up."

The selectors have also named the squad for the triangular one-day series against Australia 'A' and India 'A'.

There is a more experienced look about this squad with the inclusion of Aaron Phangiso, Henry Davids and Farhaan Behardien.

"Aiden Markram and Khaya Zondo will continue to captain the four-day and one-day squad respectively," concluded Zondi.

The squad for the two four-day matches against India 'A' will be named after the Australia 'A' series.

South Africa 'A' four-day squad (to play Australia 'A'):

Aiden Markram (Titans, captain), Junior Dala (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Highveld Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), David Miller (Knights), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Omphile Ramela (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)

South Africa 'A' one-day squad (to play in triangular against Australia 'A' and India 'A'):

Khaya Zondo (Dolphins, captain), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Junior Dala (Titans), Henry Davids (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), Mangaliso Mosehle (Highveld Lions), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Aaron Phangiso (Highveld Lions), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras)

Source: Sport24