Nigeria: Boko Haram - Shettima Donates N50 Million to Secure Unimaid

Abuja and Maiduguri — Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has donated N50 million to the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) to secure it against Boko Haram attacks.

This followed the incessant attacks that have destroyed many lives and property in the institution, including that of Prof. Aliyu Mani of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

The fund was released after a meeting of security agencies at the university on Monday. According to the security agencies, the money would be uto dig 27-kilometre trenches to prevent the terrorists from sneaking in to carry out suicide bombings.

The university authourity had earlier engaged the services of 50 local vigilance groups to protect the north and east flanks of the campus. Shettima said: "These trenches would make it impossible for the insurgents to cross into the campus on foot or drive in to cause anarchy to lives and property."

He stressed that part of the fund would be used for the payment of allowances to the special guards who would work with the military and police to secure the university.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of UNIMAID, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba told the governor that N2.8 billion was required to erect a parameter fence at the eastern flank of the campus.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has urged the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel involved in the insurgency fight to make judicious use of the resources in their care.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Olatokunbo Adesanya, said Abubakar made the call yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State. He stated that the NAF leadership was mindful of the enormous sacrifices by the NAF personnel, who were unable to celebrate Sallah with their family members.

The NAF has also organised a medical outreach programme at the internally displaced persons' camp in Banki, Borno State. During the two-day outreach, the team carried out four minor surgeries on three children and one adult and took delivery of three babies.