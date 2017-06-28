27 June 2017

South Africa: Reporter's Parliamentary Notebook - From Guptas' Citizenship to Turbulent SAA Financials, Officials Make Themselves Scarce

There was much talk from ANC MPs about Parliament respecting Cabinet when the home affairs committee met on Tuesday over how members of the Gupta family became naturalised citizens. In a bizarre twist, the most senior home affairs official contradicted his former political boss, who had publicly confirmed the veracity of documents on this matter released by the EFF on social media earlier this month. It all came down to a date. After four hours it was agreed there would be a further meeting for further clarity from officials and for engagement with ministers - some time after Parliament's July recess. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

At the heart of the naturalisation of several members of the Gupta family is the permissible ministerial discretion under the Citizenship Act to grant citizenship without the applicant having lived in South Africa as a permanent resident for at least five years.

But the minister who in a letter dated 30 May 2015 waived the residential requirements to grant early naturalisation - present Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba - was not present on Tuesday. A letter informed the committee he was unavailable "due to prior commitments". Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize said she was out of the...

