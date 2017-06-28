Uganda: Young Entrepreneur On Mission to Sell Uganda to UK's Midlands

Birmingham — Until he successfully organised the first Uganda - Midlands UK Trade and Investment Convention last month, Daniel Nsaba Buturo was an unknown quantity in the Ugandan community in Birmingham, England's second largest city, and surrounding areas, which are collectively referred to as the Midlands in the United Kingdom.

Since more than 100 delegates honoured the organisers' invitation to the West Bromwich Albion Football Club venue to hear about the trade and investment opportunities that Uganda has to offer, Buturo has gained instant fame.

Backed by the Uganda high commission and other partners as co-hosts, Buturo managed to bring together a sizeable audience of Ugandans living in the UK and British business delegates to discuss investment opportunities in Uganda, something no one has done before on this scale in this part of England.

The convention, whose theme was, 'Uganda is Ready for Business with the Midlands', was also supported by partners such as Geoff Edge, growth hubs from the Black Country, Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, and Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, as well as Worcestershire Business Central.

Asked what inspired him to organise the event, Buturo said having been brought up in the Midlands, UK, yet with roots in Uganda, inspired him to think of ways to harness the development trajectory of the former for the benefit of the latter.

"Having gained a degree in accounting and finance from Birmingham City University and facilitated business between the two countries for several years, I felt that it was right that I take my work to the next level by partnering established agencies that perform similar work," Buturo explained.

Buturo also told The Observer that the convention has already yielded some dividends, with some delegates that attended expressing interest in the Midlands, and the UK Trade Mission to Uganda scheduled for later this year. "This trade mission will seek to explore opportunities in Uganda's education, agriculture and health sectors, he said.

Speaking as founder and co-host of the first Uganda - Midlands, UK convention, Buturo said during his opening speech that Uganda is on the verge of economic transformation and urged the delegates not to miss the opportunity to invest in the country.

On her part, Professor Joyce Kikafunda, Uganda's outgoing high commissioner to UK, told the convention that Uganda is targeting the Midlands because of the latter's experience in manufacturing, which Uganda can learn from as it embarks on its own industrialisation journey.

At the event, Ashok Keshavj Verma, the chairman of Verma group of companies, announced the signing of a major contract in Uganda to supply solar panels and pumps to farmers.

In his speech, Dr Samuel Mugasi, the executive director of Uganda's National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads), called on the delegates to consider agriculture as a priority sector for investment due to the abundance of arable land and a fast-growing population, currently 37 million.

Jaffer Kapasi, Uganda's consul general to the Midlands, who was born in Bunyoro sub-region, praised the government of Uganda for creating a conducive environment for investments and stressed his desire to assist potential investors to do business in the East African country.

Buturo is again teaming up with the Uganda high commission, Kapasi, and the Uganda - UK Health Alliance led by Moses Mulimira to organise the First Uganda Healthcare Trade and Investment Conference, which is to be held at the University of Leicester, East Midlands, in November 2017.

This conference, Buturo says, aims to tap into the great interest in Uganda's health sector from the business community of the Midlands, UK. It is also a response to the need for the private sector to expand access to health services in Uganda.

Uganda's relative stability, fast-rising population, economic growth and potential in a wide range of sectors, including food processing, manufacturing, energy, tourism, education, healthcare and ICT, have made the country one of the most attractive investment destinations, according to Godfrey Kwoba, the economic and commercial affairs head at the Uganda high commission in London.