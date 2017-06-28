Uganda: Ndugutse Wins Dutch Golf Tourney

Hillary Ndugutse emerged victorious at the third edition of the Netherlands Business Golf Cup tournament held on Saturday at the par-72 Kitante course.

Ndugutse triumphed with 41 points in the men's category. While Candy Mpanga was the overall winner in the ladies category with 39 points.

The annual tournament brought together members of Uganda's business community in both the public and private sectors to network with Dutch-affiliated businesses.

It was sponsored by the dfcu Bank in partnership with the Royal Dutch embassy.

Netherlands ambassador to Uganda Henk Jan Bakker presided over the one-day tournament. Other partners included KLM airlines, Unilever and Shares (U) Ltd.

Playing off handicap 17, Ndugutse returned 71 stableford points to beat over 50 men to the top prize of a fully paid trip to the Netherlands courtesy of Dutch airline KLM.