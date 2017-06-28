Mauritius: Merchant Shipping Regulations to Take Effect As From 1 July 2017

The Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping would promulgate the Merchant Shipping (Training and Certification) Regulations to introduce new training requirements for all Seafarers in accordance with the 2010 Manila amendments to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch Keeping for Seafarers 1978.He would also promulgate the Merchant Shipping (Safe Manning, Hours of Work and Watch Keeping) Regulations to introduce a specific limit of 0.05% blood alcohol level or 0.25 mg/l alcohol in the breath to limit alcohol consumption on board.
The Regulations would enter into force as from 1 July 2017.