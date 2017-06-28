opinion

On Friday June 23, I returned from Mecca, Saudi Arabia, where I spent nine days on a spiritual journey.

It is the reason I didn't write this column last week. My apologies to its regular readers. Although busy with Allah's work, I also noticed a couple of issues worth sharing with you dear readers.

First, the China influence on the world. Sale of garments is one of the biggest businesses around the Holy Mosque in Mecca and a bulk of these are made in China.

China, with only about 23 million Muslims or less than two per cent of its 1.3 billion population, is now a top expert in making Muslim attires for men and women. And as you know, Chinese products are usually the cheapest on the market.

I have not looked at this year's figures but the Holy Mosque usually receives about four million visitors during Ramadan alone. Uganda receives about 1.8 million visitors annually, including nationals and residents returning.

Targeting this market is a worthwhile investment. I still believe - and I might be wrong - that you don't need your president to visit Saudi Arabia looking for markets; just produce stuff and buyers will come looking for you.

Isn't that how even Islam itself came into Uganda? It was brought around 1844 by Arab traders who crossed into the territory called Uganda today from the coast along the Indian Ocean.

If traders came to Uganda looking for merchandize in 1844, do we need a president to visit Qatar, for example, to look for markets? Maybe yes; maybe no! And markets for what?

Economists say that supply creates its own demand. I think Uganda needs to produce and we will flood markets with our products. Can you imagine the country failed to produce enough yellow bananas for only its estimated three million Muslim adults who observed fasting?

I think a bunch (enkota) of yellow bananas was being sold at Shs 80,000. Agricultural products, specifically food, have a big market not only in Saudi Arabia but the entire Middle East. I have told you before that while China is exporting garments there, we (Africa) export house girls!

The second thing I noticed is the effect of many years of maladministration on the conduct of people from parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. We are extremely impatient, bad-mannered and have no respect for rules.

In Mecca, because of the sheer numbers, you line up for everything, including toilets. At the airport, it is even worse. When it is toilet time, everybody wants to enter first.

At the airport, everybody wants to be processed first. I think Europeans and Americans find it very difficult to cope with. I easily learnt because I come from a country where systems are not working.

People from lawless countries such as Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Iraq, etc, including Nigeria, are a real challenge to security. To their credit, Ugandans were well behaved people, although from a country of no systems. Let me leave Mecca lessons and tackle the main subject of this column, which is aviation.

I have flown Ethiopian Airlines many times, especially to destinations in Africa. My experience flying Ethiopian Airlines to Saudi Arabia has been the worst. In December last year, with my wife and five children, we booked Ethiopian Airlines to Medina.

At Entebbe, we were issued with boarding passes up to Addis Ababa where our Medina passes would be given out. Reaching Addis with our young children, we were told the flight to Medina was cancelled because there were not enough passengers.

It was a real nightmare to get a hotel in Addis. We were told the next flight to Medina would be after nearly three days. After protests, we were put on a Jeddah flight the next evening.

Our luggage then went missing and despite assurances, it was never delivered to us. We only got it on our way back, with nobody saying sorry!

Muslims who regularly travel to Mecca told me never to book a Medina flight. This year, I booked Jeddah, but again I got my luggage on the day I returned after nine days in Mecca!

In Jeddah, there were Ugandans crying because they had been turned away every day for three days because the aircraft was full. I was lucky because mine delayed for just six hours at Addis Ababa because the Entebbe one had left me.

Ethiopian Airlines has about 100 aircraft and is the biggest airline in Africa, posting nearly $2.5 billion annual profits. It has ordered many planes and I think their target is 140 aircraft. Mind you, these planes are very expensive.

Recently, Rwanda bought an Airbus A330-200, I think, at $250 million (about Shs 900 billion). RwandAir, described as one of the fastest-growing airlines in Africa, has about 10 aircraft.

Before we revive the Uganda airlines, we need tutorials from mainly Ethiopia and lessons from Rwanda. RwandAir is still a loss-making airline. I think their intention is to use it to boost tourism.

In Uganda, I know for a fact, the president revived interest in a national airline after Kenya Airways refused to fly him to a meeting when his jet was away for servicing.

He called Kenya and was advised that they didn't have any free aircraft. He was rescued by Ethiopia. Out of frustration, he then ordered that studies be done to revive Uganda Airlines. In Qatar recently, he was asking one of the rich men there to invest in it.

The study better be a study, as we may make the usual mistakes.

The author is Kira Municipality MP and Opposition Chief Whip in parliament.