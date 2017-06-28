Botswana: Yoga Alleviates Health Problems

Gaborone — Apart from spiritual goals, the physical postures of yoga are used to alleviate health problems, reduce stress and make the spine supple in contemporary times, says the High Commissioner of India and special representative to Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Speaking at the 3rd International Day of Yoga and also India's 70 years of Independence celebration in Gaborone recently, Dr Ketan Shukla said yoga was used as a complete exercise programme and physical therapy routine.

"Yoga has been shown in a study to have some cognitive function (executive functioning, including inhibitory control) acute benefit," he said.

He noted that by practicing yoga, one could turn out efficient work within a short space of time, resist temptations, remove disturbing elements from the mind and attain full success in every walk of life.

Through the practice of yoga, Dr Shukla a person could control the subtle forces within the body and command nature.

"You can unfold all your latent faculties and develop physical, mental, supernatural and divine powers. The whole mystery of nature will become an open book to you," he said.

He further said there was evidence to suggest that regular yoga practice increases brain GABA levels, and improved mood and anxiety more than some other metabolically-matched exercises, such as walking.

"The three main focuses of Hatha yoga (exercise, breathing and meditation) make it beneficial to those suffering from heart disease.

Overall, studies of the effects of yoga suggest that yoga may reduce anxiety, stress and tension, depression, sugar diabetes, cholesterol, weight, hyperthyroidism, high blood-pressure, arthritis and lower cardiovascular risk factors," he said.

Some of the things yoga may increase include feeling of wellness, positive attitude, energy levels, memory attention, concentration, social skills, self-acceptance, flexibility and strength, improve symptoms of heart failure, enhance cardiac rehabilitation, and chronic low back.

Dr Shukla further indicated that yoga participants also had a drop of 80 per cent in the use of pain medication.

"There has been an emergence of studies investigating yoga as a complementary intervention for cancer patients. Yoga is used for treatment of cancer patients to decrease depression, insomnia, pain, fatigue and to increase anxiety control.

Yoga has also been studied as a treatment for schizophrenia. Some encouraging, but inconclusive, evidence suggests that yoga as a complementary treatment may help alleviate symptoms of schizophrenia and improve health-related quality of life," he said.

He said yoga granted one an increased energy, vitality, vigour, longevity and a high standard of health.

"It will infuse in you a sense of security, a new strength, confidence and self-reliance. Yoga brings a message of hope to the forlorn, joy to the depressed, strength to the weak, and knowledge to the ignorant. It kills all sorts of pain, misery and tribulation," he stated.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly approved by consensus, a resolution establishing 21 June as International Day of Yoga.

The declaration of this day came after the call for the adoption of 21 June as International Day of Yoga by Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi during his address to UN General Assembly on 27 September 2014.

