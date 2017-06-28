A FIFA investigatory body has concluded that the US $80, 000 cash "gift" former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya received from disgraced Qatari business mogul Mohammad Bin Hammam was an improper payment.

According to a 403 paged dossier compiled by American lawyer Michael Garcia who headed an Investigatory Chamber to investigate FIFA officials and the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup in Russia and Qatar respectively, Kalusha's payment abrogated the Code of Ethics.

The report was first released by a reputable Germany newspaper, Bild, yesterday before FIFA also published the same report on its official website.

The controversial payment made to Kalusha and other leaders of football associations in Africa is detailed on page 232 of the report.

When the news was first published in the Sunday Times of UK that Kalusha had received bribes from Bin Hamman, the 1988 African Footballer of the Year infamously claimed it was a debt he got on behalf of the association.

The CAF executive committee member further said the Sunday Times report was a witch hunt.

However, the new report details that Kalusha received the money in December 2009 and April 2011 although the record shows that the payment was not to influence the 2018 or 2022 World Cup bid but a possible election bid for Bin Hammam who had since been banned for life from football.

The report may also give a glimpse as to why Kalusha failed the integrity test when he filed to contest the position of FIFA Executive Committee Member early this year. The Zambian abruptly withdrew from the race.

BELOW IS AN EXCERPT OF THE FIFA REPORT DETAILING THE IMPROPER TRANSACTION

PAYMENTS TO CAF OFFICIALS

"A news report published in June 2014 alleged that Mr. Bin Hammam made a number of "secret payments that helped Qatar to win the World Cup bid." Among other improper behavior, the report alleged, Mr. Bin Ha mmam repeatedly conferred payments and other benefits to association presidents and other officials from CAF.

The December 2012 Bin Hammam Report addressed these payments in depth and concluded that they were improper.

It discussed, for example, events Mr. Bin Hammam hosted for African football officials in Kuala Lumpur in June and October 2008 in which attendees "had their travel, hotel, transportation, and meal expenses paid for, and also received cash 'allowances' of $3,000 to $5,000 apiece," as well as a series of payments and other benefits Mr. Bin Ha mmam conferred to CAF football associations and officials from June 2009 to May2011.

The record before the Investigatory Chamber does not, however, support the conclusion that the purpose of these payments was to "help Qatar to win the World Cup bid." Records do show that bid officials paid certain expenses, such as ground transportation costs, incurred by CAF officials who visited Doha at Mr. Bin Hammam's invitation in December 2009.

Qatar 2022 CEO Hassan Al-Thawadi told the Investigatory Chamber the bid team paid those costs

because it toured the delegates around Qatar as part of the "process to promote the country."

No evidence in the record indicates that Qatar 2022 conferred cash or other improper benefits to CAF officials in December 2009 or at any other time, or that the bid team was involved in any way with payments the CAF officials received from Mr. Bin Hammam.

Rather, the evidence before the Investigatory Chamber strongly suggests that Mr. Bin Hammam paid CAF officials to influence their votes in the June 2011 election for FIFA President. Only FIFA Executive Committee members participated in the December 2, 2010 World Cup vote, leaving the various CAF association officials who received benefits from Mr. Bin Hammam essentially

without means to influence the bidding process in Qatar's favor.

In contrast, every member association had a vote in the presidential election. Mr Bin Hammam was a candidate in that election until late May 2011, when the FIFA Ethics Committee

suspended him amid allegations he made cash payments to presidential voting delegates from other associations weeks earlier.

Evidence discussed in the December 2012 Bin Hammam Report demonstrates that Mr. Bin Hammam continued to make improper payments to CAF officials after the December 2, 2010 World Cup vote, through the months leading up to the June 2011 election. For example, the December 2012 Bin Hammam report described Mr. Bin Hammam's payments to a Gambian football official, Seedy Kinteh, of $10,000 in February 2010, $50,000 in March 2011, and $9,396 in April 2011; his payments to a Zambian football official, Kalusha Bwalya, of $50,000 in December 2009 and $30,000 in April 2011; and his payments to the Niger association or its President, Col. Djibrilla Hima Hamidou, of $50,000 in April 2010 and $10,000 in May 2011.

Payments to officials from outside CAF were also the subject of the December 2012 Bin Hammam Report, and those payments spanned the 2010 to 2011 period. There is no question Mr. Bin Hammam's payments to CAF officials and others were improper and violated the Code of Ethics. Mr. Bin Hammam has already been sanctioned for his violations with a lifetime ban.

Formal investigatory proceedings were also opened against a number of the recipients of Mr. Bin

Hammam's "gifts." Those cases are ongoing.