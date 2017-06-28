Uganda: Interim Orders Still Confusing Judges

Despite three justices of the Constitutional court ruling earlier this year that all interim applications arising out of constitutional petitions must be heard by a panel of five justices, the judiciary still finds itself in a state of confusion.

The issue has come up again in two separate cases. In both cases, Justice Remmy Kasule, sitting as a single justice of the Constitutional court, has referred the issue to a panel of the five justices of the Constitutional court to determine.

The cases that have shined a bright light on the confusion include that of Nakawa Municipality MP Michael Kabaziguruka who is challenging his trial in the General Court Martial and one Leonardo Mugwanya,who is challenging his criminal trial in the criminal division of the High court by the directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

First, Kabaziguruka, in his application, sought the issuance of an interim order by the Constitutional court, restraining persecutors from proceeding with disposing of the main application for a stay of his prosecution.

Kabaziguruka's interim application was placed before Justice Kasule as a single justice of the Constitutional court for determination. When it came up for hearing on May 31, 2017, Principal State Attorney George Kallemera argued that the application ought to be referred to the Constitutional court constituted by five justices for determination.

To back up his argument, Kallemera cited the February 23, 2017 ruling by justices Kenneth Kakuru, Frederick Egonda-Ntende and Elizabeth Musoke. They ruled that only a panel of five justices of the Constitutional court has the power to determine such a constitutional application.

In response, Kabaziguruka's lawyer, Medard Lubega Sseggona, who did not oppose Kallemera's arguments, said while the application is being referred to the Constitutional court and before the same court disposes of the same, an order be issued preserving the status quo. He said this would ensure that his client is not court martialled before the lawfulness of the trial is determined by the Constitutional court.

In determining the issue, Justice Kasule first acknowledged the recent Constitutional court ruling, as well as the 2008 James Isabirye vs Attorney General case, where three justices ruled in both cases that it must be five justices to determine an interim application arising out of a constitutional petition, and not a single justice or three justices.

However, Justice Kasule cited the authority of 2010 between George Owor and the Attorney General, which was also decided by three justices, although they ruled differently. They argued that a single justice or a panel of three justices has authority to determine an interim application arising from a constitutional petition.

Consequently, Justice Kasule said that as of now, there are contradictory decisions of several justices of the Constitutional court on how many judges can hear an interim application arising out of a constitutional petition, which a five-member panel needed to resolve.

Like he noted in the Mugwanya case, Kasule defended his proposal to refer the issue to the panel of five judges of the Constitutional court, saying, "at no time has the court constituted by five justices considered that matter as a constitutional issue and come up with a decision one way or the other."

Having forwarded Mugwanya's case to five justices, Kasule has done the same with Kabaziguruka's case. The two cases will now be heard at the same time.

"Since that reference [Mugwanya's] was made as recently as on May 29, 2017, this court makes the same reference to the Constitutional court in this application so that the two references, being similar in nature, are resolved upon by the Constitutional court at the same time, if the Constitutional court so decides."