Uganda: No More Should People Die Because of Alcohol

editorial

At least six people in the areas of Kampala and Wakiso have been confirmed dead after consuming contaminated alcohol commonly sold in sachets.

According to the police, the victims suffer serious headaches and lose vision before dying within one week. Even as the Government Analytical Laboratory and Uganda National Bureau of Standards continue to analyse samples for more concrete conclusions, it must be said that this is not the first time lives have been lost as a result of drinking toxic gin. And if nothing is done about it, more people are likely to die.

Alcohol abuse is a big problem, especially in Uganda's rural areas as well as slums in the urban centres. Many young and old people have taken to irresponsible drinking, exacerbating the poverty challenge.

Because sachet gin is cheaper than other liquors available in Uganda, enabling consumers to get intoxicated with as little as Shs 1,000, it becomes a public health hazard, in addition to its harmful impact on ordinary people's livelihoods.

Nevertheless, despite widespread lamentation, the central government has been slow to regulate the production and sale of these alcoholic products, perhaps with an eye on the taxes manufacturers pay.

This has forced some local governments to take up the challenge by initiating their own by-laws to deal with this toxic problem. The Gulu district council, for instance, last year passed an ordinance banning sachet liquor and regulating hours within which alcohol can be consumed.

Nevertheless, there are indications that the central government is finally waking up. In November 2016, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives gave manufacturers up to September 2017 to stop packing alcohol in sachets.

The idea is that if it's packed in plastic or glass bottles, it will at least become more expensive and less handy.

Given the government's poor record when it comes to implementing such commitments, it remains to be seen whether this will come to pass. If it does, however, it may not have gone far enough but it's at least a positive step. Together with closer regulation, some lives might be saved.