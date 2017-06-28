Nigeria: Release of Evans' Gang Member - Victim Alleges Threat to Life

Lagos — The owner of Maydon Pharmaceutical Company, Ilupeju, Lagos, Chief Donatus Dunu, who escaped from the den of infamous kidnapping kingpin Evans in Lagos, has alleged threat to his life following the release of a member of the gang, Emeka, by a Lagos court.

Dunu who escaped miraculously before the gang was rounded up by the police, reiterated yesterday that the release of the man suspected to have taken part in his abduction had placed him in danger.

He told newsmen that the court should not have allowed the suspect, hitherto a staff of his company, to be granted bail because of the evidence of his active participation in the crime against him.

He said, "Releasing him has worsened my plight as I and members of my family now live in perpetual fear. Why should police release Emeka, the chief accomplice in my kidnap? I not only heard his voice while in captivity, having been with him since 2003, but saw him there few days after the kidnap. He came asking them where I was kept. When they showed him, he opened the door where they kept me in chains and our eyes met."

He said Emeka and the rest of the gang were perfecting plans to kill him, and that their last discussion was on the Wednesday before his escape. "I heard Emeka again asking whether they had killed me. They said no, it was going to be Friday night. That was when I concluded that it was all over," he said.