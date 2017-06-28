27 June 2017

Malawi: Honourable Minister Is Sleeping, Kamlepo Reports Mussa to Chilenje - 'I Take Exception With These Remarks'

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Parliament was on Tuesday thrown into stitches after Rumphi east MP Kamlepo Kalua reported Minister of Labour, Sports and Manpower Development Henry Mussa that he was sleeping in the House.

Mussa had his eyes closed and his head resting on his left shoulder when the maverick Rumphi East MP stood up on a point of order to alert s deputy speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje that Mussa was asleep.

Chilenje, smiling, asked Mussa, "honourable minister, are you sleeping?"

Rising slowly, Mussa, who is also chief whip for government, switched on his microphone and said: "There is time for jokes and time for serious business. I take exception with these remarks."

After sitting down, Mcheka Chilenje ruled Kalua "out of order", saying: "Ruled .The minister was not sleeping he was just meditating on something."

Then parliament went to serious business as they discussed the current spate of road accidents in the country and the strikes by minibus drivers and conductors over stiff penalties for traffic offences.

Lilongwe Msozi south MP Vitus Dzoole Mwale asked the government to intervene following the drastic rise of minibus fares with some conductors charging K800 for a single journey in the city which he said translates to K48, 000 a month when minimum wage is at K25, 000.

He said it is always a bad sight seeing workers trekking to and from work on foot every day.

