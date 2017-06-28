27 June 2017

Botswana: Youth World Cup Milestone for Botswana

By Irene Kgakgamatso

Gaborone — Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng says the Netball World Youth Cup is a milestone for Botswana, as it is the first country in Africa to host the event.

Speaking at Team Botswana send off ceremony on June 26, Olopeng said the young athletes were ambassadors of the nation, and that they should represent the morals of the country and strive to fly the country's flag high.

Olopeng added that the country was proud of its Botho tenet and the peace which Botswana was known for, urging Batswana to demonstrate the principle when welcoming the world.

Twenty teams will compete in the tournament and Botswana is in Pool C together with Malaysia, Uganda, Cook-Island and Jamaica.

Minister Olopeng said Team Botswana was selected through a rigorous process and that the team was capable of outstanding performance. He added that he was confident that the team would make history.

"Members of this elite team are physically fit and are the finest quality we have, and I can confidently assure the nation that our team will do wonders," he said.

Furthermore, he said the tournament was an opportunity for the young athletes to compete with world's best in order to learn from them.

He thanked the nation and parents of participating athletes for supporting Naletsana the mascot, urging Batswana to extend the same support to the field of play.

"I want to encourage you to continue supporting your children and availing them for national service," he added.

Handing over the national flag to the head of delegation, Lorato Thebekgosi, Olopeng said the responsibility to protect the national image was upon them.

Receiving the flag, Thebekgosi promised that team #Reabatsaya would handle the flag with care.

"We will make Batswana proud by supporting Team Botswana to perform well and by being disciplined during competitions," Thebekgosi said.

Botswana National Sport Commission, chief executive officer, Falcon Sedimo thanked the leadership of the country and sponsors for contributing towards sports development in the country.

He told the young netballers that by representing the nation they were making sacrifices, advising them to play clean and to obey all playing rules.

