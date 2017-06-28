27 June 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Agriculture Shows Need Farmers Participation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mothusi Galekhutle

Ghanzi — Success of agricultural shows depends on farmers participation, says Ghanzi commercial farmer, Mr Johan Venter.

Speaking at the Charleshill Agricultural Show on June 24, Mr Venter urged fellow farmers to get more involved in order to influence the rest of the community to follow suite.

That, he said, would contribute to agricultural growth. He said what matters most was the quality of the product showcased at the agricultural show and not the quantity of the product.

He encouraged farmers to bring the little they had to the agricultural shows, but that it should be of good quality.

Mr Venter said individuals started small and that a little input could make a huge difference to the agricultural sector.

Senior assistant council secretary for the Charleshill Sub-council, Mr Christopher Maramba said they used the show to gauge their service delivery and how the people received them.

Mr Maramba said they used the agricultural show to retrospect, so that they could establish ways to improve their performance short falls.

He pledged the sub councils support towards the regional agricultural show.

One farmer, Mr Gobusakgabo Mosielele said the laziness of some farmers undid government efforts of improving agriculture.

Mr Mosielele regretted that some farmers made little or no effort and that they were entirely depended on government.

BOPA

Botswana

Several African Dignitaries Attending Masire's Send-Off

Several African dignitaries are in Botswana for the memorial and funeral service of former president Sir Ketumile… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.