Botswana: Agriculture Shows Need Farmers Participation

Ghanzi — Success of agricultural shows depends on farmers participation, says Ghanzi commercial farmer, Mr Johan Venter.

Speaking at the Charleshill Agricultural Show on June 24, Mr Venter urged fellow farmers to get more involved in order to influence the rest of the community to follow suite.

That, he said, would contribute to agricultural growth. He said what matters most was the quality of the product showcased at the agricultural show and not the quantity of the product.

He encouraged farmers to bring the little they had to the agricultural shows, but that it should be of good quality.

Mr Venter said individuals started small and that a little input could make a huge difference to the agricultural sector.

Senior assistant council secretary for the Charleshill Sub-council, Mr Christopher Maramba said they used the show to gauge their service delivery and how the people received them.

Mr Maramba said they used the agricultural show to retrospect, so that they could establish ways to improve their performance short falls.

He pledged the sub councils support towards the regional agricultural show.

One farmer, Mr Gobusakgabo Mosielele said the laziness of some farmers undid government efforts of improving agriculture.

Mr Mosielele regretted that some farmers made little or no effort and that they were entirely depended on government.

BOPA