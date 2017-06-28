Uganda: Two Kalangala Ferries to Suspend Operations For 30 Days

Kalangala — Two marine vessels MV Kalangala and MV Ssese will suspend operations to undergo major servicing and an overhaul, so as to improve water transport service delivery.

The two ferries are among the three legalized marine transport systems that operate in Kalangala District. MV Ssese plies the Masaka- Kalangala route through the Bukakata- Lukku ferry docking points while MV Kalangala plies the Entebbe - Kalangala.

"We regret to inform all stakeholders that one of the ferries will be going for servicing. However, all other services will be available and our other ferry (MV Pearl) will still operate," said the ferry spokesperson Mr Joseph Mulindwa.

According to the Kalangala district Finance department, the District uses the vessel to ferry in goods costing up to 60 million shillings on a daily basis.

"This means we need more ferry routes for the only ferry that would remain in operation. We call upon the ferry operators to increase on the number of routes," said Mr Cyprian Kavuma, the District commercial officer.

The alternative means of transport are wooden cargo boats used to carry firewood, charcoal and timber from one landing site to another which is considered risky for human marine movement because they are prone to accidents.

MV Ssese is operated by Kalangala Infrastructure Services, a subsidiary of Infraco, a multinational corporation with Major operations in the USA, United Kingdom and South Africa.

MV Kalangala is operated by Nation Oil although it is directly supervised by the Ministry of works and transport.

Mr Mulindwa said, the remaining ferry will have rapid operations every hour so as to compensate for the activities of the ferry on service.

"We also want to tell our people that we shall have a dangerous cargo route which would help transport fuel and charcoal to and from the Island district without risking lives of people," Mr Mulindwa said.

Uganda doesn't have a dry docking site. Therefore, all ferries traversing Lake Vitoria are supposed to be taken to Mwanza, Tanzania for major servicing. The MV Ssese ferry is expected to return after 30 days of dry docking.

A dry dock is a machine used to lift ferries from a given water body so as for it to be operated beneath.