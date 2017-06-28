South Africa: Convicted Child Rapist Model Boss's Bail Should Be Revoked, Court Hears

Convicted child rapist Dawie de Villiers' bail should be revoked pending the finalisation of transcripts, the High Court in Johannesburg heard on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Arveena Persad argued that months have passed since De Villiers had been convicted and no justice had been given to the victims.

She said they have received records from September 2016 from the transcripts office, however a portion of the state's case and De Villiers' evidence were still not transcribed.

De Villiers' sentencing has been postponed a number of times since he was found guilty.

"We can't continuously postpone for a record... It's a submission of the state that the accused's bail should be revoked," Persad said.

De Villiers' lawyer objected to bail being revoked, saying it would be unfair as the delay was not his fault.

Vicky Ferreira' the head of the transcribers' appeared before the court and said they will do everything in their power to finish off the transcripts as soon as they receive the audios.

Judge Cassim Moosa said the documents should be submitted to the relevant parties on July 21.

De Villiers' matter is expected back in court on July 24.

Poor witness

Moosa extended De Villiers' bail.

In February, De Villiers was found guilty on 32 of 38 charges, including raping a child, sexual assault, fraud, exposing children to pornography, and accessing child pornography.

The court found he was a poor witness and that his version of events had too many contradictions.

One of the minors had testified that De Villiers had asked her to take off her clothes in front of him.

He claimed she was only engaged in method acting.

De Villiers said he did not stop her from taking off her clothes, as it was sensual and sexy, and he thought she wanted to do it.

The court accepted the minor's testimony.

De Villiers claimed the state witnesses had lied and conspired with M-Net's Carte Blanche programme to harm his reputation and that of his modelling agency.

