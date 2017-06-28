27 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Police Admin Clerks Found Guilty of Fraud

Two South African Police Administration Clerks, attached to the Public Order Police, appeared in court on charges of fraud.

The duo allegedly summited several fictitious travel claims, between May 2013 and June 2014, worth a total of over R50 000-00 combined. Hawks investigation revealed that the duo altered the quotations requested from several guesthouses and submitted a fraudulent proof of payment on trips that never occurred.

Mzwandile Revelation Makupeni (38) and Prince Agisanang Pico (39) pleaded guilty on several counts of fraud. Consequently the duo was fined R20 000-00 with an alternative four (4) year imprisonment, half of which is suspended for five (5) years, on condition that they are not found guilty of fraud committed during the period of suspension.

Furthermore, the duo were ordered to reimburse an amount of R18 839-90 defrauded, back to the South African Police Service as well as the payment arrangement of half of the fine were made.

