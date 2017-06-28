South Africa: Special Joint Operation Lead to Arrest of Wanted Suspect

press release

A special joint operation by the SAPS Tzaneen Cluster Task Team and Bolobedu Crime Prevention members, led by the Cluster Commander Major General Maggie Mathebula, have made a major breakthrough on a highly wanted 27-year-old suspect who was alleged to be terrorizing members of the community in and around Bolobedu Policing area for some time.

The search for this suspect emanated from recent incidents which took place at Madibeng village on Saturday, 24 June 2017, where he shot and killed Mashatola Mphansto (30) and committed a business robbery on 17 June 2017 at about 19:30 at Motsinoni village.

The suspect was cornered by members during this operation today in a house at Modubung village, where he immediately started shooting at the Police and the Police retaliated. One Police Officer was injured. The suspects was arrested and one 9mm firearm was recovered. The Police Officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect will appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate Court as soon as he recovers from his injuries. He will face various charges ranging from murder, business robbery, and attempted murder to possession of a firearm and ammunition without license.

The Police investigations are still continuing.