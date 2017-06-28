Dar es Salaam — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned Tanzania over what it termed over-optimistic revenue projections, which may force the country to delay the construction of some of its major infrastructural projects.

IMF deputy managing director Tao Zhang said Tanzania's budget execution in 2016/17 faced challenges, mainly due to external financing shortfalls that led to low execution of capital spending and a tight liquidity situation.

He said the 2017/18 budget reaffirmed the authorities' objective of scaling up public investment, while preserving fiscal sustainability.

"However, potentially over-optimistic revenue projections call for its prudent implementation, including delaying some large projects until availability of revenue is confirmed during the mid-year budget review," Mr Tao says in a statement issued by IMF.

Mr Tao was speaking after the executive board of the IMF completed the sixth review of Tanzania's economic performance under a programme supported by the Policy Support Instrument (PSI) on June 23.

The board approved the authorities' request for a six-month extension of the current PSI arrangement and granted a waiver for the nonobservance of the end-December 2016 assessment criterion on tax revenue because the slippage was minor.

Tanzania plans to increase spending in its budget for the fiscal year ending June 2018 by 7.3 per cent to Sh31.7 trillion with a key focus on infrastructure.

Like neighbouring Kenya, Tanzania wants to take advantage of its long coastline and upgrade outdated railways, ports and roads to serve growing economies in land-locked parts of Africa, according to Reuters.

In the coming fiscal year, Tanzania plans to borrow Sh6.17 trillion from domestic sources and expects Sh3.97 trillion from external concessional loans and grants. It is also seeking an additional Sh1.59 trillion shillings from external sources.