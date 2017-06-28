Botswana: Vice President Signs Book of Condolence

Gaborone — Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has signed a book of condolence in remembrance of the late second president of the Republic of Botswana, Sir Ketumile Masire, who will be buried in Kanye on June 29.

Reflecting on Sir Ketumile's life during an interview shortly after signing the book on June 26, Mr Masisi said he was deeply saddened by the death of Sir Ketumile.

He added that he was like a father to him and that he was a family friend and his late father's school mate.

"He is the one who recruited my father to be an active member of the Botswana Democratic Party since its formation in 1962 by encouraging him to leave his profession as a school head to join politics," he said.

"Ke kare o nkgodisitse. Ne re utlwana, a kgona go nkgakolola, a nkomanya gape re tshega mmogo. Fa ke gola, tota e be e setse e nna ga botsalano jaanong ka gore ne re bua ka tsa puso le tsa sepolotiki," he added.

Vice President Masisi described Sir Ketumile as a fiercely independent person who wanted to do everything for himself and not be a burden to anybody.

Sir Ketumile, he said, died still sharp witted as he could recall things that happened a while back.

He added that RaGaone was a dedicated farmer with extensive knowledge in farming, as he read a lot and liked trying out new things and also encouraged them to study hard.

RaGaone, Mr Masisi said, also believed in volunteerism and was a hard worker who gave his all to improve the economy of his country, adding 'le e seng mo Botswana fela, mme le ko mafatsheng a sele.'

"E ne e le motho o e leng gore o tsenya marapo mo dinameng fa a dira selo, ka diatla kana ka tlhaloganyo.

E ne e le motho o akanyetsang ko pele. E ne e le motho o ratang go ithuta mo bathong ba bangwe," he said.

"Mme se setona, RaGaone e ne e le motho wa dinyao, a itse go kgaba ka puo ya Setswana.

Ke gore a ka go araba ka mekgwa e leng gore o ka e ranola ka go farologana.

O kare wa go sotla, wa go tlaopa, wa go tlakisa, mme go na le molaetsa o tiileng mo teng. E le ka fa a bopang mafoko ka teng. Mme e le motho o pelonomi, e namagadi, e le tona.

Ka gore le fa a go araba e kete wa go tlaopa jaana, o go ruta sengwe. A bo a ingata ka setshego se sengwe jaana sa ga QKJ Masire," he added.

When it came to food, he said Sir Ketumile was a simple man who ate samp and beans, sweet reed, but did not eat too much meat, more especially red meat for a long time. This, he said, was why he was strong and lived a long life.

Although he said Sir Ketumile was also a strict man, the Vice President said "Rre Masire was a jovial person who would pass jokes every now and then, but also never afraid to voice his opinions on any matter."

One thing he admired most about Sir Ketumile was that he had a good heart and loved his late wife, Lady Masire and family dearly.

"Ne go kgatlhisa fa re le bananyana re bona a boka Mme MmaGaone. O ne a mo rata thata. Le gone lerato la segolo la Setswana. A boka Mme MmaGaone," he said.

To pay tribute to Botswana's second president, the Vice President appealed to the nation to afford due respect to the family during the mourning period and at the funeral by honouring all the set protocols and family wishes, stressing that there would be dignitaries from both locally and abroad at the funeral.

"Go tlaabo go na le baeng ba ba tswang ko mafatsheng a sele. Gakologelwa fela gore Rre RaGaone e ne e le motho o rerang kagiso le kutlwano, tirisano mmogo fela jalo le setho.

Golo fa, re ya phitlhong ya mogolo, ya mogaka, a re mo tsamaiseng sentle," he added.

Government, Mr Masisi said, has worked amicably with Sir Ketumile's family on funeral arrangements and respected the family's wish to lay their father to rest tomorrow (June 29).

As one of the country's founding fathers as well as of the ruling party, he said Sir Ketumile was afforded the deserved honour of lying in state at Parliament for the nation to pay its last respect.

Meanwhile, the next to sign the condolence book were; presidential affairs, governance and public administration minister, Mr Eric Molale, employment, labour productivity and skills development minister, Mr Tshenolo Mabeo and mineral resources, green technology and energy security, Advocate Sadigue Kebonang, who accompanied Vice President Masisi.

Also accompanying Mr Masisi was Permanenr Secretary to the President, Mr Carter Morupisi, National Assembly Speaker, Ms Gladys Kokorwe, National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mr Kagiso Molatlhegi and Specially Elected MP, Ms Bogolo Kenewendo.

Dr Gaositwe Chiepe also signed the condolence book on the same day.

A book of condolence has been opened from June 23 at Parliament, in all district and sub-district headquarters and at all Botswana High Commissions and Embassies abroad for members of the public to pay their respects to Sir Ketumile.

The book remains open until the day of the funeral on June 29.

