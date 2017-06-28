27 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Zomba Football Academy Launched - Nasimba Says It Will Help Nature Talent

Zomba Football Academy sponsored by Reform Enterprises Agro Dealers has been launched with a game which Zomba United FC hammered Zomba Academy FC 3-0 at the Malawi Police College stadium.

Aziz Pindani scored the first goal while Blessings Magwiri scored the last two goals for the United.

Zomba-based renowened staunch football follower Raphael Nasimba commended the launch of the academy, saying it will help nurture and develop talent.

"This is a good development to tap on talent and develop it. In the part Zomba used to a feeder of top clubs like Big Bullets, Silver and Wanderers as talent was identified from schools and local clubs," said Nasimba.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) technical director (TD) John Kaputa says football academies are crucial in unearthing talents hidden in youths across the country.

"FAM is committed to providing support in the materialisation of this academy to ensure that it produces players that will graduate into senior national team players one day," Kaputa said.

The academy's chairperson John Matemba said the academy was established in 2014 and has 50 youngsters drawn from various schools and communities in the district.

"We are committed to producing footballers that can take local football to higher levels," he said.

