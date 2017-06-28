Botswana: Magosi Mourn Motebejana

Gaborone — The sitting of Ntlo ya Dikgosi, which was scheduled to commence on June 26, was postponed to July 4 to pave way for preparation of Sir Ketumile Masire's funeral.

The chairperson of Ntlo ya Dikgosi, Puso said also the house could not continue with its work because the proceedings and arrangements of the funeral would also take place at the Parliament building.

Kgosi Puso described Sir Ketumile as a great leader whose good leadership was not only confined to Botswana, but the world at large as he has also been involved in peace keeping mission in other countries.

He said in his 18 years as the President of Botswana, he led the country with consultation, gusto, and dignity, saying that is how bogosi would also remember him.

Kgosi Maruje III of Masunga said when he first met Sir Ketumile on a personal level in Masunga, he was amazed by his level of humility.

"I think many of us can learn from him. He gave his life to serving the nation. His sense of order, love, humility and the legacy he has left in the nation are a marvel," he said.

Talking about Sir Ketumile's role in the development of bogogi, Kgosi Maruje said the institution had not been well understood in terms of its place in the modern republican state.

He said he however admired the former Presidents for their level of integrity, adding that they kept on asserting Bogosi as another arm of government.

Kgosi Mosadi of Balete said he met Sir Ketumile at a tender age when he used to visit her father, Kgosi Mokgosi.

She said she would always remember him as his chief advisor, adding that even when she ascended the throne she managed to tackle some of the challenges because of Sir Ketumile's advises.

BOPA