Approximately N$200,000 have been committed by the Namibian business community for the 18th edition of the Economist Northern Businesswoman Conference scheduled for Thursday 10th August 2017 in the conference centre at Bennie's Entertainment Park in Ongwediva. This premier business event in the North for women only, was launched this week Tuesday in Windhoek.

The northern conference for business and professional women is a project of the 1999 Namibian Businesswoman of the Year, Sara Elago, the first black woman to become the national businesswoman. She is the patron of this annual conference which has been presented every year without interruption since 2000.

Standard Bank Namibia has once again come out in full support as one of the two main sponsors. The bank provides a very substantail sponsorship of N$80,000 for the conference and N$5000 as start-up capital for the winner of the New Business Idea competition for which entries are submitted at the conference.

Telecom Namibia has been a supporting sponsor of all the Economist Businesswoman projects for more than ten years. At the Northern Conference, the telecommunications paratatal sponsors an upmarket laptop computer with the full Microsoft Office suite, and a high-speed internet connectioin for six months, both items also for the winner of the New Business Idea competition. Telecom also makes a cash contribution to bring their overall conference sponsorship to N$85,000, on par with Standard Bank.

The judging for the New Business Idea competition is done by the Namibia Business Innovation Institute under the guidance of innovation officer Hasekiel Johannes. The NBII is part of the Namibia University of Science and Technology. Only conference delegates are allowed to enter and it is open only to females.

The conference fee is N$450 per delegate. This covers the presentations, conference material, all refreshments during the day, lunch, and the dinner with a certificate ceremony.

Presentations cover topics in business innovation, legal matters, digital communication for businesses, branding for small businesses, financing, pitfalls to avoid for entrepreneurs, leadership and personal development.

Five return airline tickets for the presenters to travel from Windhoek to Ondangwa and back, are sponsored by SureRitz Travel.

Women in the North can register through the appointed agents, Amalia Schmidt of Makalani Real Estate at 065-232064, Tuyeni Mutota in Ohangwena at 0816441600, and at all Standard Bank and Telecom branches across the North. Registration forms are also available at the venue, Bennie's Entertainment Park in Ongwediva, the same venue where all the conferences of the past five years took place.

In the picture, from the left, Hasekiel Johannes, the innovation officer at the Namibia Business Innovation Institute, Hermien Elago, daughter of the conference Patron Sara Elago, Olena Doyle of SureRitz Travel, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, the PR and Communications Manager at Standard Bank Namibia, Oiva Angula, Head PR and Communications at Telecom Namibia, and Desè.ré Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager of the Economist and organiser of all the Economist projects.