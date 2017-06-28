Botswana: Ministry to Revitalise Primary Health Care

Mochudi — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has vowed to revitalise and support primary health care by working with communities to transform the country's health system.

Speaking at a recently held national learning session on community led improvement to end HIV/AIDS and also to revitalise the primary health care, deputy permanent secretary in the health ministry, Ms Thandy Kgosiesele said there was need for commitment to end HIV/AIDS after years of hard efforts and a lot of suffering.

Ms Kgosiesele said commitment to revitalise primary health care required benchmarking and collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in the health sector and commitment to re-orient and transform service delivery.

She explained that improved health of the people could be achieved by strengthening prevention and ensuring responsibilities of communities, families and the public.

She said it was important for the formal health set ups to administer equal treatment and abide by the Universal Health Coverage such that all people and communities used the promotive, preventative, curative, rehabilitative and palliative health services they need.

She added that formal health set ups had to be effective while the use of these services did not expose the user to financial hardships.

"Gone are the days when we only heard from the top, today we are all partakers. It is important to take decisions that would benefit all," she said.

Ms Kgosiesele said there was need for transformation in the health sector and the government had declared its firm commitment to revitalise and transform the primary health care.

She however noted that creating platform for various stakeholders, partners and other international organisations and donors to discuss and learn from experiences was key.

She highlighted that the ministry's vision was to have a sustainable health care system that was independent in its responsibilities.

BOPA