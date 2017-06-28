28 June 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Food (Amendment) Regulations to Be Brought Under the Food Act

The Minister of Health and Quality of Life would promulgate the Food (Amendment) Regulations under the Food Act to streamline procedures for and review the scope of food-related business requiring pre-market approval permit under the Food Regulations 1999, as amended.

The Regulations would cater for the application for pre-market approval permit, which would, henceforth, be made electronically through the TradeNet on the prescribed form. They would also provide for the determination of every application for pre-market approval permit within five working days from the effective date of receipt of the application.

Furthermore, the Regulations make provision for reasonably reduced list of food, pre-packed food, container or contact material requiring prior pre-market approval permit.

