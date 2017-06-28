28 June 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: House Passes Financing Agreement

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, 27 June passed into law the Financing Agreement for the Third Poverty Reduction Support Development Policy Operation (PRSDPIII) to help government realize its goals and objectives in the effective implementation of the Economic Stabilization Recovery Plan.

A communication from President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf says the Financing Agreement was entered into between the Government of Liberia and the International Development Association.

The Liberian chief executive says the purpose of this Financing Agreement is to help government realize its goals and objectives in the effective implementation of the Economic Stabilization Recovery Plan that was adopted after the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak and mitigation of the fiscal gap for fiscal year 2016/2017.

She notes that this financing when ratified into law will enable the government achieve these adjectives and improve the economic conditions that will help to alleviate poverty and make citizens self - efficient.

After President Sirleaf sent the bill to the House of Representatives for ratification, it was overwhelmingly passed by majority members of the House.

--Edited by Winston W. Parley

