Kenya: Former Chase Bank Chairman Arrested

Police on Tuesday night arrested and detained former Chase Bank Chairman Mohamed Zafrullah Khan in connection to loss money at the financial institution.

Officers from the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit arrested Mr Khan after Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko ordered for his prosecution, following corruption claims that led to the bank being placed under receivership.

Mr Tobiko had ordered that Mr Khan and six other officials be prosecuted. Police had not found the six other officials by Wednesday morning.

Police said they would arraign Mr Khan in court. His his lawyer, Cecil Miller told journalists that he had tried to persuade the police to release him on bail.

Mr Ngatia Ireri, the Head of Banking Fraud Investigations Unit asked the six other officials to present themselves to police.